Detroit's 3 favorite spots for affordable sandwiches

Got a hankering for sandwiches?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable sandwich outlets in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Avalon International Breads

photo: brittany s./yelp

Topping the list is Avalon International Breads. Located at 422 W. Willis St. in Midtown, the bakery, which offers sandwiches, coffee and tea and more, is the highest-rated budget-friendly sandwich spot in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 308 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, look for a variety of sandwiches, salads and other baked items. Start off your day with the bacon, egg and cheddar biscuit or try the ALT for lunch with avocado, lettuce, tomato and herb mayo on toasted Farnsworth Family Farm Bread.

Yelper Al P., who reviewed Avalon International Breads on Dec. 16, wrote, "Best Bakery in Detroit."

Michael P. noted, "Went here for a breakfast sandwich. You need two hands, they are huge. This is a top breakfast sandwich spot."

2. Detroit Institute Of Bagels

photo: brittany n./yelp

Next up is Corktown's Detroit Institute of Bagels, situated at 1236 Michigan Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 300 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score bagels, coffee and tea and sandwiches has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

This bagel shop offers breakfast sandwiches and other deli favorites on homemade bagels. Go for a bacon, egg and cheese or opt for a ham and cheddar on a bagel with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

We looked there for more about Detroit Institute of Bagels.

"Bagels, Sandwiches, Coffee, Catering," it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

3. Detroit 75 Kitchen

photo: nikki f./yelp

Detroit 75 Kitchen, located at 4800 W. Fort St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive food truck and traditional American spot, which offers sandwiches and more, 4.5 stars out of 156 reviews.

We looked there for more about Detroit 75 Kitchen.

"When Detroit 75 Kitchen started, what we cared about the most was crafting quality artisan sandwiches and meals that would appeal to people from all over Southwest Detroit," the business says in the history section of its Yelp profile. "Our goal was simple, and Chef Mike knew all about the food he wanted to create. When we launched in 2014, we were named Detroit's top food truck by Local 4 and Best Business Detroit."

Curious about who's behind the business?

"Chef Mike Nassar, aims to offer mouthwatering recipes to foodies seeking satisfaction," according to the bio section of the business's Yelp profile. "Local, fresh and sustainable sourced fresh ingredients, paired with hip, inventive recipes, make for the most delectable dishes the streets of Detroit have to offer. Formerly a restaurant Owner, Chef Mike wanted to blur the lines between brick-and-mortar and the food truck scene."

Furthermore, we found this about the business's signature items: "Catering Private Events Artisan Sandwiches Chicken Shawarma BBQ Chicken Egg Rolls 3rd Street Detroit Philly Garlic Cilantro Fries BBQ Beef Sub," it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.