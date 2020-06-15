Detroit's 3 best spots to score budget-friendly halal fare

Looking to satisfy your appetite for halal fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable halal restaurants around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. A1 Dogs & Burgers

Photo: SALAH S.Yelp

Topping the list is A1 Dogs&burgers. Located at 15430 W. Warren in Oakman Grove, the halal spot, which offers hot dogs and burgers, is the highest-rated cheap halal restaurant in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 59 reviews on Yelp. Choose from a varied selection of hot dogs and burgers. Try a New York dog with sauerkraut, dijon mustard; a BLT dog that has turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo; or a Cowboy burger that has American cheese, onion rings, Sweet Baby Ray BBQ sauce, turkey bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo. Add a side of chipotle fires, fire fries or onion rings.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about A1 Dogs&burgers.

"This business was established in 2013 from a hot dog stand in Dearborn by chef Sal," per the history section of its Yelp profile.

Fascinated so far?

Furthermore, we found this about the business's signature items: "specialized in Gourmet hotdogs, burgers and loaded fries," it notes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

2. Bishr Poultry & Food Center

PHOTO: ADELA B./YELP

Next up is Bishr Poultry & Food Center, situated at 12300 Conant St. With 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store, meat shop and halal spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option. Expect options like fried barbecue chicken wings, lamb shank, fried shrimp and more.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Bishr Poultry & Food Center.

"We are supermarket who sell halal products, live poultry and carry-out food such as fried chicken, fried fish, rice, lamb shanks, fries, butterfly shrimp, chicken nuggets, chicken kafta, rotisserie chicken, grilled chicken, chicken curry, vegetables, samoosa, rice, spaghetti and more," it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties."

3. Ronnie Berrys Halal Meats

Photo: al pi./Yelp

Salina's Ronnie Berrys Halal Meats, located at 10163 Dix, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive meat shop, butcher and halal spot 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Ronnie Berrys Halal Meats.

"It's been a family owned business since 1947," according to the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

Curious to know more?

As to what the business is known for, "Lamb, beef, veal, lunch meats and in -house smoked meats," it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "We take pride in our shops cleanliness, we wash all our our equipment after every business day."

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.