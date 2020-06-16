The 3 best spots to score accessories in Detroit

Looking to score accessories?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top accessory hot spots in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for accessories.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Well Done Goods

PHOTO: BETHANY S./YELP

First on the list is Lafayette Park's Well Done Goods, situated at 1440 Gratiot Ave., Suite 1D. With five stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp, the baby gear and furniture and customized merchandise spot, offering accessories and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

2. Boro Resale

Photo: ANGELA S./Yelp

Lafayette Park's Boro Resale, located at 1440 Gratiot Ave., Suite 1D, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the used, vintage and consignment spot, which offers accessories and more, five stars out of 10 reviews.

3. Nike Community Store

Photo: suzy j./Yelp

An outpost of the chain Nike Community Store, a shoe store and sportswear spot that offers accessories and more located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 37 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1261 Woodward Ave. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.