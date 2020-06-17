Father’s Day giveaway: Tell us what makes him great
Father’s Day is this Sunday and we want to pamper your dad!
Upload a photo of your dad and tell us what makes them so great for a chance to win a prize package!
One second prize winner (to be announced Thursday morning) and one grand prize winner (to be announced Friday morning).
Second place:
- 6 Pack of Masks from MaskMarket.com (Worth $100)
Blake Farms -- Dad’s BBQ Kit
- 2 Blake’s BBQ Sauces
- 1 Blake’s Mustard
- 1 El Chavo Hot Sauce
- 1 Weber Grill Rub
- $25 gift card
Grand prize:
6 Salon
- Dad Makeover (more details to come) ($200+ value)
Stage Deli
Slider Sandwich Tray for 10 ($100 value)
Submit a photo and tell us what makes your dad great here:
