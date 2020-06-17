57ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Features

Father’s Day giveaway: Tell us what makes him great

Tags: Father's Day, Giveaway, Gifts, Free, Contest, Dad, Father, Blake Farms
Dad's Dad Giveaway
Dad's Dad Giveaway

Father’s Day is this Sunday and we want to pamper your dad!

Upload a photo of your dad and tell us what makes them so great for a chance to win a prize package!

One second prize winner (to be announced Thursday morning) and one grand prize winner (to be announced Friday morning).

Second place:

MaskMarket.com

Blake Farms -- Dad’s BBQ Kit

  • 2 Blake’s BBQ Sauces
  • 1 Blake’s Mustard
  • 1 El Chavo Hot Sauce
  • 1 Weber Grill Rub
  • $25 gift card

Grand prize:

6 Salon

  • Dad Makeover (more details to come) ($200+ value)

Stage Deli

Slider Sandwich Tray for 10 ($100 value)

MaskMarket.com

Blake Farms -- Dad’s BBQ Kit

  • 2 Blake’s BBQ Sauces
  • 1 Blake’s Mustard
  • 1 El Chavo Hot Sauce
  • 1 Weber Grill Rub
  • $25 gift card

Submit a photo and tell us what makes your dad great here:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.