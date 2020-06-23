Extended cut: Evrod Cassimy talks with fathers on raising Black sons in America

It’s difficult watching what’s happened to Black men in our country.

Many young Black men are taught by their parents how some people in the world might view them and the things they should do in hopes of staying safe.

Local 4′s Evrod Cassimy sat down with three Black fathers about how and when they have this difficult conversation with their sons.

Watch the full extended cut of the interview in the video player above.

