Watch ‘Spirit of Detroit: Fulfilling the Dream’ Special - LIVE Tuesday

As people across our nation are making their voices heard about changing systemic racism, Local 4 wants to make sure the local voices in our community, that are in support of that, are front and center.

And WDIV is committed to keeping these discussions going.

That is why Local 4′s live special - “Spirit of Detroit: Fulfilling the Dream” - confronts racism head on in the hopes of educating ourselves and helping to make a real difference in our communities.

This live, one-hour special airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. It coincides with the 57th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s march in Detroit, where he first debuted his “I Have A Dream” speech, and created a movement much like the one happening in cities across the world right now.

Stories include:

Live interview with Martin Luther King III

Discussions across generational lines about how we can affect real change in our communities

How Martin Luther King Jr’s words still resonate today

Tackling social injustice; the tangible steps everyone can take to make an impact and stop the spread of systematic racism

How have we lived up to and failed to live up to the dream

Education and how it starts at home, for all families of every background

This primetime special is hosted by Devin Scillian, Kimberly Gill, Rhonda Walker and Evrod Cassimy, and airs Tuesday, June 23 at 10 p.m. on Local 4.