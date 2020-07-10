Here are 8 of the best places to kayak in Metro Detroit

With the pandemic affecting our social lives indoors, now is a good time to get outside and on the water in a kayak.

Here are eight of the best places to go kayaking in the Metro Detroit area:

The Stony Creek Metropark is not only a good place to bike but it is also a good place to go kayaking. The park offers a smooth ride down the Stony Creek Lake and allows you to really take in the scenic views. It also offers you a chance to take a break at the oasis called Winters Island and even stop in Baypoint Beach where you can rent a kayak for $10 an hour.

Offering a white water experience, the Clinton River offers a little more adventure. The river is divided into three sections which are the Headwaters, best for a tranquil journey through the wetlands, the Lower River, where slow-moving wakes push kayakers through dense forests to finish at Lake St. Clair, and the most difficult section, the Heart of Clinton.

Located in Downtown Detroit and Downriver, the Detroit River offers views of the Downtown skyline, Belle Isle, Peche Island, Fisher Mansion, Detroit Canal and Grosse Ile. The calm stretch of 28 mile water includes popular launch spots such as Grayhaven Mooring Facility and Fisherman’s Marina, both of which are only a short trip from Belle Isle, Peche Island, and Fisher Mansion.

The Huron River is a diverse, 104 mile water trail winding through several communities and parks southwest of Detroit. It offers everything from calm waters to moderate rapids along this scenic route. Along the upper portion of the river, you will travel through small towns such as Milford and Dexter. As you continue downriver, you’ll be making your way towards Lake Erie.

This 440 square mile inland lake shares a coast with Canada. Along the U.S. coast runs the Lake St. Clair Coastal Water Trail, 63 miles of shoreline. Along the way, you will see the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House and other waterfront mansions. Continuing up the coast, you can find inviting lakefront communities, wetland marshes, hidden coves, stunning beaches and protected wildlife sanctuaries.

The Rouge River Water Trail is located on the Rouge River from Ford Road to Garfield Road. You can take this trail right under Michigan Avenue. You’ll be able to paddle by the University of Michigan-Dearborn campus, the Henry Ford Museum, and even the Ford Motor Company building.

The water trail running from Byron Mill Pond all the way to Water Works Park in Holly, is a historic trail that lets people experience a bit of Old Michigan. You will be able to see the old Water Works building while paddling the river and look out for Michigan wildlife in the forested banks.

Monroe County Water Trail has six trails and within it you pass along the shores of Lake Erie and throughout the River Raisin. You can enjoy the scenic views of Brest Bay and even Maumee Bay are visible from these trails and it even dips into Ohio.

Related: Here are 10 of the best bike paths in Metro Detroit area