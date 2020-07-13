On making your inbox your home: Don’t feel bad about a bulk-delete, journalist says

If you’re a person who receives lots of email newsletters, or even just lots of email in general, journalist Ann Friedman offered this advice: Sometimes you have to give yourself permission to do a bulk-delete.

Friedman would know. She writes her own newsletter and receives many more. She’s an author, a co-host of the podcast “Call Your Girlfriend,” and said on Fridays especially, she’s known to grant herself a pass -- after all, you can’t possibly read everything, every day.

“I think everybody’s inbox is (like) their home,” Friedman told “The Best Advice Show” host Zak Rosen. “Where, I would never be like, ‘Listen, you need to invite everyone into your home every week. ... If you have your friends over occasionally -- (it) doesn’t mean that like, all friends are allowed to do a pop-by.”

If Friedman has signed up to receive a newsletter, she said, it’s like a service that the person is providing.

“And I can choose to opt in or not that week,” Friedman said.

Sometimes you just have to “declare email amnesty,” as Rosen put it.

Listen to the episode in full here (it’s only about 2 1/2 minutes long).

Friedman tries to treat her inbox as an extension of her priorities elsewhere -- the show will tell you exactly what that means. She is the co-author of the new book, “Big Friendship.”

Rosen wants to hear from you next.

To contribute some of your advice, drop him a voicemail at 844-935-BEST. Leave your name and your tip, followed by your email address in case he has any follow-up questions.

It can be deep or not-so-deep. Rosen has a “Food Fridays” feature in which he’d love to feature your cooking advice.

He’s not so much interested in platitudes and truisms, but instead, looking for the specific, odd, uplifting, effective, real advice from you about how you make it through your days.

