Here are some of the best places to hike in Metro Detroit

Whether you are looking for a short trail or a long treacherous hike, here are some of the places to go hiking in Metro Detroit.

Paint Creek Trail in northern Oakland County runs nearly nine miles. It was the state’s first non-motorized rail-to-trail. It runs from Rochester to Lake Orion, and there are a variety of places to park to access the trail. It is a great place to hike and or get a run in.

Kensington Metropark in Milford has an 8.5-mile paved hiking and biking trail around Kent Lake, plus a 7-mile nature trail just for hiking. It offers a stunning view while taking on the trail.

This park in Southfield may not have as the miles of trails as the others, but Carpenter Lake Nature Preserve offers short walks and the ability to appreciate the natural habitat. Given that it is only 20 minutes away from Detroit, it gives city folk a short break from the Motor City life.

Maybury State Park in Northville has many options for recreation and it offers a hiking trail that runs for 6 miles. You may see some horses during your hike as the park also offers an equestrian trail.

The West Bloomfield Trail is only seven miles long. The hike will take you through West Bloomfield, Orchard Lake, Keego Harbor and Sylvan Lake.

The Macomb Orchard Trail is 24 mile hike that is an asphalt and concrete trail. Along it, you can enjoy the views of the Clinton River.

The Lake Orion park has some of the steepest hills and most rugged terrains in southeast Michigan. It is 15 miles and is ideal for a serious hiker.

Belle Isle, located not too far from Downtown Detroit, is the jack of all trades. It offers an easy paved hiking trail where you can enjoy the views of the forest or the Downtown skyline.

Located in Grosse Ile Township along the western shoreline of Lake Erie, you can take in the views of the marshes, forests and waterfront. The Refuge boasts 48 miles of water frontage and is the only refuge of its king in North America.

