Here are some of the best places to go camping solo or with family in southeast Michigan

Social distancing can be done easily while camping by yourself or with family.

Here are some of the best places to go camping in the southeast Michigan area:

Address: 3361 S Lapeer Rd, Orion Charter Township, MI 48360

Bald Mountain offers two rustic cabin areas that are available in the park. They have the Arrowroot rustic cabin which sleeps 20 and is electricity-free cabin that includes a view of the lake, screen windows, four triple bunk beds, four double beds, counter tops, cabinets and table/chairs. There is also a woodstove and the wood is provided by the park gathering wood is allowed as well. In addition, a hand pump for water, vault toilet, two picnic tables, a grill and a fire ring are available outdoors. There is also the Morel rustic cabin which sleeps 20 and again it is an electricity-free cabin that includes a view of the lake, screen windows, a deck, counter tops, cabinets and table/chairs. In order to camp here, you must call and reserve a space.

Address: 7800 Gale Rd, Waterford Twp, MI 48327

Pontiac Lake offers a modern and equestrian section for campers. The modern area includes a playground, electrical service, modern restrooms and cost $20 in fees. It has a hiking trail that is almost 2 miles. The equestrian side offers 17 miles of trail, cost $20 to enter and vault toilet restrooms. The park is is easily accessible from I- 75, I-96, US-24 and M-59, and is located near the University of Detroit, Oakland University, Colombiere Center, Oakland Community College and Wayne State University. Dearborn’s Henry Ford Museum and Greenfield Village are only 45 minutes away. In order to camp at either of the sites you must have a recreation passport and must call ahead to reserve a spot.

Address: 2700 Glengary Rd, Commerce Charter Twp, MI 48390

Proud Lake offers modern amenities, camper cabins, a group camping area and the Riverwalk Lodge. The outdoor camping, like the modern and the group camping, offer swimming, fishing and electricity with modern bathrooms. The Camper Cabins are heated and sleeps six with heat and electricity. Amenities include mini fridge, microwave, deck, and a private area containing a grill, fire ring, and picnic table. The cabins are located on a wooded ridge overlooking Powers Lake. It cost $65 right now to rent and is great for large families. The Riverwalk Lodge is in a wooded area near the Huron River. It is divided into two sleeping wings, a kitchen and a community room. The community room has a wood burning fireplace, couch, tables and chairs, a television/DVD player and a beautiful view of the surrounding woods. Each wing has 6 double rooms and one single room that is handicap accessible. The restroom in each wing has two showers and three toilet stalls. The kitchen has a microwave, coffee pot, stove, refrigerator and lots of counter space. The Lodge makes it easy for your family to be spread out but comes at a price of $226 a night. All of these outdoor areas require recreation passports and reservations.

5200 Highland Rd, White Lake, MI 48383

The Highland Recreation area offers a group camping sight, a rustic and equestrian area and the Bass Lake Modern Lodge. The rustic and equestrian area offers horseback riding, but has no electricity. You can camp at this site for $20 a night. For the group camping sight there is a limit to how many people can be on the grounds but this is perfect for families with the cost of $12 per night. The Bass Lake Modern Lodge provides modern facilities in a wooded, secluded location that has that Up North feel without the long drive. This facility overlooks Bass Lake, which connects to Lower Pettibone Lake and Pickerel Lake by stream. It is equipped with a modern bathroom, including a shower, in the basement and has an air conditioner. The Lodge sleeps six with two bedrooms on the main floor contain twin size bunk beds and the upstairs loft has two double beds, but you must bring your own sleeping bags and or other bedding. The kitchen contains a refrigerator, an electric stove, toaster, microwave and coffee pot. A table and chairs provides a cozy dining area. It also offers three different day-use areas provide ample space for picnics, swimming, horseshoes or volleyball. It comes at a cost of $89 a night during the week and $105 on the weekends. All of these areas require a recreation passport and reservations.

The Algonac State Park offers a group camping area, a riverfront modern and wagon wheel modern sites. The group camping area offers two trails totaling in three miles and is $17 per night. It also has no electricity and or modern bathrooms. The riverfront modern area offers modern bathrooms and electricity. The cost is $28 for 20/30 amp of electricity per night, $32 for 50 amp of electricity and or $20-$24 in the summer. The wagon wheel modern site offers bathrooms and electricity with a price tag of $20 per night.

