Here are some of the best places to go fishing in Metro Detroit

If you’re looking to wrangle some fish safely while being socially distant, here are some of the best places to do it right here in Metro Detroit:

Located along a portion of the Detroit Riverwalk, the state park offers plenty of shoreline fishing for you and your family.

At Hines Park in Livonia you will be able to either fish from the shore, the pier and/or a boat. The park offers a full experience and you may catch some bass, catfish or pike.

If you’re looking to go Downriver, Bishop Park is the way to go. The park offers fishing off the pier and is located just footsteps away from Historic Downtown Wyandotte.

Pontiac Lake located in Waterford, offers two fishing piers within a 3,700-acre park. If you get tired of fishing you can even enjoy the longest beach in southeast Michigan.

Located in Farmington Hills, the Founder’s Fishing Pier offers catch and release fishing with the family. They also offer group classes on how to fish.

In St Clair Shores the Blossom Heath Park and Pier allows families to fish from the pier. It offers a great view of Lake St. Claire.

Starting in Oakland County, the Huron River has fishing locations in Dexter, Ann Arbor and Belleville through their MetroParks. Stretches of the Huron are known for salmon, bass and blue gill.

On the border of Wayne and Washtenaw counties, Belleville Lake is fished mostly for its carp and largemouth bass. Shore fishing can be done at French Landing Park and public boat access sites are on Huron River Drive.

The 430 square mile Lake St. Clair is known for pike and giant channel catfish. A popular access point is Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township, which provides 1.5 miles of shoreline fishing.

The Detroit River offers multiple different spots to fish Downtown and Downriver. The river is widely known for its walleye and offers great views of the Downtown skyline.

