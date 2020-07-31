Here are some of the best bike paths in Michigan

The state of Michigan offers stunning views all across the state, but why not view them while getting a full body workout.

Here are some of the best bike paths in the state:

The 30 mile trail in Marquette County has a unique mining heritage as the surface is a combination of asphalt paving and crushed granite. There is also the Winthrop Junction to Republic which is open but not developed.

26 miles of paved bike paths takes you through the historic Bay View neighborhood, dominated by charming Victorian-era homes in Charlevoix and Emmet counties. It also connects to Petoskey State Park and several city parks along with the Little Traverse History Museum.

The 15.5 mile fully paved trail has shops, breweries and restaurants. It is located in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties. You’ll be able to enjoy scenic views of the woods and hills. The trail connects at several cross roads to a number of wineries within biking distance.

Near the Capital City is 13 miles of a fully paved biking trail that crosses under several major highways. The trail can take you side by side with the river and through the middle of Downtown Lansing. It also links you too parks, the regional zoo and Michigan State University.

In the nature filled counties of Clare, Lake, Midland and Osceola is this 21 mile paved bike trail with natural overlooks. The trail follows the Tittabawassee River which add on to not only forest views but water views as well. It connects to the Dow Historical Museum and some historic homes. It also is by the campus of Northwood University.

12 miles of woods, wetlands and the beach is what this Muskegon County bike trail is known for. It is a paved trail mostly and runs right through the city of Muskegon.

Bay County offers a 17.5 miles bike path with paved asphalt that includes a boardwalk that takes you across to see the scenic view of the Saginaw River. It connects to downtown shops, numerous parks, a marina, farmers market, community theater, community center, and many neighborhoods.