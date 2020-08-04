PHOTOS: Beirut explosion leaves behind unspeakable damage

The city of Beirut, Lebanon was rocked Tuesday by an explosion near the city’s port area that so far has killed dozens, injured thousands, and left unfathomable damage throughout the city and region.

The explosion could reportedly be felt for roughly 100 miles -- and produced seismic waves that were the equivalent of a 3.3-magnitude earthquake, according to CNN.

Below are some photos of the wreckage left behind, taken by Daniel Carde and Marwan Tahtah of Getty Images.

Some of these photos are considered graphic in nature. Discretion is advised.

Scenes in Beirut, Lebanon following an explosion near the city's port area on Tuesday. Photo by Daniel Carde (Getty Images)

