Here are some of the best places for a scenic drive in Michigan

A mix of lush green forests and lake views is what Michigan has to offer for a scenic drive.

Here are some of the best places to take all those views in within the state:

Red Arrow Highway from New Buffalo to St. Joseph

If you want to head north and see along Lake Michigan, you can drive up to New Buffalo to St. Joseph and explore the coastal villages of Union Pier, Lakeside and Harbert. This popular summer spot has numerous Lake Michigan beaches. You can also check out the Great Lakes surfing scene in New Buffalo and St. Joseph.

M-22 from Arcadia to Frankfort

M-22 is known for it’s views on the Northside of the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore but most people miss out on the southern tip that offers a scenic coastal highway. The highway begins in the village of Arcadia and offers stunning views. You can also head north toward the city of Frankfort which offers views of the wooded hills to Lake Michigan.

US 23 from Tawas City to Alpena

Michigan’s “Sunrise Coast” offers a great view of the Great Lakes. From M-55 in Tawas City to US 23 it borders the Lake Huron shoreline through the coastal villages of Oscoda and Harrisville then runs into Alpena. You can enjoy the scenery at Alpena’s waterfront park which is close to the marina on the shores of Thunder Bay.

Tunnel of Trees on M-119

Traveling between Cross Village and Harbor Springs will make you feel as if you’re walking into the forest of a fairytale. The Tunnel of Trees is a stunning view of the tree-lined road of M-119. Along the way, you can also catch views of the Lake Michigan shoreline.

M-28 from Marquette to Munising

A drive along M-28 offers an experience of the stunning coast of Lake Superior. This 43-mile stretch of road give you an amazing view of the water. Your journey comes to an end in Munsing which is where Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is located.

I-94 to US-29 from Detroit to Port Huron

Michigan’s eastern shore along Lake St. Clair and the St. Clair River is a short ride east out of Detroit on I-94 reach US-29. The path that is along the eastern shore of Lake St. Clair and the St. Clair River and along the way you will see sparkling Lake St. Clair and the St. Clair River, historic homes, inns and restaurants. The scenic and historic shoreline drive will take you though small towns such as Algonac, St. Clair and Port Huron.