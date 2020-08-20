Post Office confessional: ‘We can’t even keep the staff we have'

The following is a response to ClickOnDetroit’s callout for recent experiences with the Post Office. Share yours below.

“They come multiple times a day because all the mail and parcels aren’t sorted in time in the morning. They have to drive back to the office midday -- this is a huge waste of time and money but fixing it is not a small simple change. On top of that, we are deliberately understaffed with the hope that carriers with extra time can carry one route plus a piece of another. They call this pivoting and it is the reason you see a different carrier every day on some routes. It has ruined customer service and is the main reason for excessive overtime. At this point, we can’t even keep the staff we have because they are tired of working 12-plus hours a day while being told they are too slow and everything is their fault. I can’t wait to retire. #Earlyout”

-- Anonymous (ZIP: 48191)

A national spotlight has been shone on the United State Postal Service as the agency recently warned 46 states that mail-in ballots may not be returned in time for the November election -- even if they are mailed on time -- amid delayed and reduced services caused by a lack of federal funding.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has announced that he was suspending certain changes until after the fall election while complaints about the mail have been piling up for weeks.

We want to hear what you’re experiencing. Have you experienced a delay with your mail -- either sending or receiving it? Has a loved one not received his or her medicine through the mail on time? Have you missed a bill payment because you did not receive the mail on time?

Please let us know with as much detail as possible:

