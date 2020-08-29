Post Office confessional: ‘'

The following is a response to ClickOnDetroit’s callout for recent experiences with the Post Office. Share yours below.

“I placed an order (shipping from California) on July 18, within 10 days they shipped it (via USPS). On August 6 tracking showed the package was 2 blocks from my house (not at the post office either). When I contacted the post office (the first time) I was told they contacted the last place it was scanned and they were waiting for a reply. A couple days later I received an email that the case was ‘resolved.’ I contacted them again to let them know I never received the package an it was still showing as being 2 blocks away. I even drove to the area because I thought maybe there was a mailbox there and it was sitting there, nothing -- it’s just a residential neighborhood, no mailbox. I contacted them for a 3rd time and was informed they had no idea where the package was and I should contact the company I ordered from and get a replacement, which I did, I also asked that they didn’t use the USPS to deliver it this time. I was told that they had to close the case but would continue to monitor my package. A week later the ‘lost’ package arrived in the mail. It took over a month to get to Michigan from California.”

-- Anonymous in Lincoln Park (ZIP: 48146)

Read more: Post Office Confessionals

A national spotlight has been shone on the United State Postal Service as the agency recently warned 46 states that mail-in ballots may not be returned in time for the November election -- even if they are mailed on time -- amid delayed and reduced services caused by a lack of federal funding.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has announced that he was suspending certain changes until after the fall election while complaints about the mail have been piling up for weeks.

We want to hear what you’re experiencing. Have you experienced a delay with your mail -- either sending or receiving it? Has a loved one not received his or her medicine through the mail on time? Have you missed a bill payment because you did not receive the mail on time?

Please let us know with as much detail as possible:

