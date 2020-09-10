2020 National Toy Hall of Fame finalists: Vote now

This year’s National Toy Hall of Fame finalists have been announced and the group ranges from simple toys to the highly innovative.

According to the “Strong National Museum of Play," the 12 finalists are:

Sidewalk chalk

Baby Nancy

Bingo

Breyer Horses

Jenga

Lite-Brite

Masters of the Universe

My Little Pony

Risk

Sorry!

Yahtzee

Tamagotchi.

Fans of these toys can vote on their favorite starting Sept. 10 through Sept. 16.

Vote here.

The three top toy fan votes will join the top three submissions by members of the national selection advisory committee.

The final 2020 inductees will be announced on Nov. 5.