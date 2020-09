Fitness Friday: Lower body resistance band workout

The Fitness Friday outdoor workout series continues with Sydni Jones, a personal trainer from Jabs Gym Eastern Market with a cardio kickboxing workout.

Jones is a trainer for Jabs Gym and hosts cardio kickboxing and full body outdoor classes at Eastern Market’s Shed 2 twice a week and virtual classes five days a week.

@sydnijfit on Instagram

Sydni Jones on Facebook

Schedule and price:

-- Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 7 a.m. via Zoom -- classes for $10 each or two classes or $16

-- At Jabs Gym Eastern Market Shed 2: Outdoor classes Monday and Wednesday -- $20/class