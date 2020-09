Chef Jelani Bransford shows us his tuscan chicken recipe and how he puts it all together.

Here’s the recipe:

4 Chicken breast

2 teaspoons salt, for the chicken

1 teaspoon pepper, for the chicken

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt, for the chicken

1 tablespoon oil

3 cloves garlic, chopped

½ onion, diced

1 tomato, diced

2 cups spinach

2 cups heavy cream

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

