Survey: What are your plans for Halloween weekend?

With the coronavirus pandemic still gripping Michigan, what will your Halloween weekend plans look like this time around?

READ: Michigan health officials make recommendations regarding Halloween celebrations

Will you and your family be participating in trick-or-treating?

Please take the survey:

Do you like taking surveys?

Yeah, I know some of you love to participate in our surveys. If this is you and you are not an Insider, please sign up here to receive more opportunities to participate in our surveys. We run more exclusive surveys through our membership program.

🌟 Become an Insider 🌟

Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!