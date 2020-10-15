Has COVID-19 changed how you’ll celebrate Halloween this year?

DETROIT – Halloween is the spookiest holiday of the year with many wearing costumes and masks, but COVID-19 is forcing many families to rethink how they’ll celebrate this year.

Courtney Opalko and her family set up a big display on their front lawn every year. They put up their monster display early this year.

Because of the pandemic, many typical Halloween traditions are not going to happen this year. This could be an opportunity to start some new traditions. For some families that will mean a quiet night at home.

Some families have already created pods, or bubbles, for virtual learning and they will celebrate together. Other families will add social distancing and hand sanitizer to their routine -- but otherwise try to make Halloween feel normal, which is a challenge.

