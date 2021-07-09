Michigan’s beer industry chugs along: $9.9 billion to state’s economy

Michiganders love their beer, and this affinity is paying off.

$9.9 billion to state’s economy

New data from the Beer Institute and the National Beer Wholesalers Association show the U.S. beer industry supports 66,990 jobs in Michigan and contributes more than $9.9 billion to the state’s economy.

Nationwide, the beer industry supports 2 million jobs for $102.9 billion in total wages and benefits. The economic output is $331.8 billion. The total taxes paid is $55.2 billion. This is all according to the latest “Beer Serves America” report from the Beer Institute and the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA).

The data also show brewers and beer distributors directly employ nearly 210,000 Americans. Every brewing job supports another 31 jobs in other industries, including farming, transportation and hospitality. The beer industry represents 1.6% of the United States’ gross domestic product.

In Michigan, beer industry jobs amount to $3 billion in total wages and benefits with $1.5 billion in taxes paid.

The Michigan beer jobs are broken down as follows:

Brewing jobs: 1,924

Distributing jobs: 4,866

Retail jobs: 26,256

Agriculture jobs: 1,223

Manufacturing jobs: 2,789

That’s 37,058 beer industry jobs in Michigan, with the industry helping support thousands of other jobs in the state.

Beer Serves America report -- 2020 (Beer Institute and National Beer Wholesalers Association)

Michigan is among the top 15 states in terms of total breweries with 5.3 breweries per capita, according to 2020 data from the Brewers Association. That ranks Michigan in the 12th spot for breweries per 100,000 residents 21 and up. The Brewers Association reports Michigan had 398 craft breweries operating in 2020, up from just 105 back in 2011.

Michigan craft breweries per year (brewersassociation.org)

Source: www.brewersassociation.org

“Michigan’s independent, locally owned beer distributors are proud to work hand-in-glove with brewers big and small right here in Michigan, across the country and around the world to help them grow and thrive on a level playing field,” said Spencer Nevins, president of the Michigan Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association. “This new data makes clear that Michigan is not just the Great Lakes State but also the Great Beer State, and Michigan’s beer distributors are proud to play a role in the beer industry’s continued success.”

Michigan’s breweries have an economic impact per capita (21 and up) of $245.93. The state with the most breweries per capita? Vermont with 15.4 and an economic impact per capita of $765.71, which actually ranks second behind Colorado ($796.34 impact per capita).

To find a brewery, the Michigan Brewers Guild offers this map.

Grains and malt note

The beer production increase in Michigan has led to the resurgence of barley cultivation in the state. Researchers at Michigan State University are working to support the growing malting barley industry and to “ensure high-quality Michigan barley can be processed locally.”

For more information: MSU Extension -- Malting Barley

More data: State Craft Beer Sales & Production Statistics, 2020

More data: 2020 Beer and Wine Tax Collection (Per LARA)

