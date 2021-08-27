When Edgewater Park was the go-to for fun in Detroit

DETROIT – For decades, Edgewater Park was one of the most popular attractions in Detroit.

We’ve received several questions about Edgewater Park through our 4YI form, where you can ask us anything about Michigan and/or Metro Detroit and we will do our best to get back with an answer(s).

Questions ranged from asking where the park was, to when it closed -- so we’ll just quickly cover all the bases here.

Detroit’s Edgewater Park

Edgewater Park was located on West Seven Mile Road between Berg Road and Telegraph Road, along the Rouge River.

The 20-acre amusement park opened in 1927 and quickly grew in popularity during the Depression and World War II.

The park featured popular attractions, including the wooden roller coaster “Wild Beast,” a 110-foot Ferris Wheel, and the “Hall of Mirrors.” The park also featured live entertainment, including shows from popular Motown groups.

Edgewater Park remained popular through the 1950s and 1960s, becoming one of Detroit’s go-to hangouts. But with rival parks nearby, including Boblo Island and Cedar Point in Ohio, the Park closed in September 1981.

#Detroit, 7 Mile Rd, 1949-2016. Edgewater Park was a west side amusement park that operated from 1927-1981. Located on 7 Mile just north of W Grand River, declining attendance & competition finally did it in. Now site of the Greater Grace Center. pic.twitter.com/0pFDrV1jhs — Detroit Street View (@DetroitStreetVu) May 10, 2019

Today, Greater Grace Temple sits on the site of the old park. I was able to find a bit of footage from the park on YouTube -- take a look:

