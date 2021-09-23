Fitness Friday: Workout like a Lions Cheerleader

DETROIT – What do Lions Cheerleaders do to stay in shape? Below is a typical routine for the ladies in Honolulu Blue.

Dynamic Warm-up (jogging, running, lunges, high knees, skipping)

Dynamic vs. static warm-ups are the best way to start exercising.

The purpose of a dynamic warm up is to prepare the body to safely participate in physical activity.

Heart rate should begin to rise, which means oxygen and blood flow to muscles will increase as well.

Dynamic movements within warm-ups are incredibly beneficial to increase mobility in joints, prevent injury, and help you to get the most out of your workout.

Applies to pro athletes but everyone should warm-up like this prior to intense exercising to protect joints, prevent injury, and maintain mobility for basic life movements.

Building Strength with Weight Training

Practice good form when training. Build reps and sets based on the weight that challenges you.

DLC pro athlete: Building strength to add power, explosiveness, and mobility to project dance moves full out.

Benefits of strength training:

Injury prevention

Functional benefits (being able to complete daily tasks with more ease)

Better circulation and reduced risk of stroke, heart attack, and other illnesses

Improved self-image

Increased metabolism

Improved mobility (like a rubber band, muscles need to be strong enough to come back from its end range of flexibility)

Great for abs and great for all over body workouts

Weight training should be challenging and because it is done in sets/reps it is sustainable.

Push yourself for optimal physical and mental growth and progress.

Applies to our pro athletes, but the goal for anyone is to create sustainable workouts, build overall strength throughout life.

Time to Dance

Exercise should be stress free and fun.

Although cardio is good, the most under rated form of exercise is walking. 10,000 steps every day is highly recommended for mental clarity, mobility, and weight maintenance.

But if you can’t walk every day, DANCE to build mobility, to feel good, and to have fun! Doesn’t need to be perfect. Just let yourself go and relieve life stressers through music and dance.

Cool Down

Static stretching/cool down when your body is warm is best to prevent injury, build strength and mobility

The cool down after a workout allows your heart rate to gently lower, reducing the chance of dizziness or lightheadedness

This time is great for static (non-moving) stretches because your body is warm and ready to safely access its end range of motion- which can reduce soreness

Light discomfort while stretching is okay, however if you feel sharp or extreme pain lower the intensity of the stretch or move forward to a different stretch

Final Tips

· The secret is, there is no secret. There is no magic diet.

· Lift weights, move and stretch, and eat the rainbow.

· Build sustainable habits. Walking is sustainable

· For those starting out: Make a list of the things that you will do to sustain a healthy lifestyle.

· It’s s lifelong journey. Our bodies change all the time.

· The older we get, the more we should move and more weights we should lift to keep our bodies agile.

· Plan and create a program that works for you. Everyone needs something different.

· Combine fitness and nutrition elements for a comprehensive approach.

· Allow yourself some grace. Don’t be hard on yourself if you miss a day, just get do what you can when you can.

· “We’re all better when we’re dancing!”