This Fitness Friday, we're hanging out with the Detroit Lions cheerleaders and trying out some of their warm-up moves.

DETROIT – This Fitness Friday, we’re warming up with the Detroit Lions cheerleaders at Ford Field for a taste of how they prepare for game days.

Check out the video above to see the action.

The team also shared some tips and routines that they follow to stay in shape.

