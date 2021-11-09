Blog: Winter is coming! Can we be done with lawn mowing? How to decide

We’ve hit the 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s in the last two weeks. I’ve packed up the patio furniture. I’ve starting looking at my Christmas decorations. Can we be done cutting the lawn already?

It’s one of those things. I don’t HATE it...but I really don’t want to do it. Add on the leaf raking...I’m over it.

According to the experts at HGTV, there are a few factors that really play into this: soil temp, frost and falling leaves.

Soil temperature

Experts say we hit the “cool season” for yard work when the chilly weather settles in and your soil temp hits 45 degrees. Your grass will go dormant when the weather hits a consistent 55 degrees (feels like we’re pretty much there, right?). But, before you grab your thermometer and shove it into the soil, there’s a handy online tool that can tell you what your soil temperature is right now. GreenCast can give you the average soil temp in your community.

For me, the soil temp in my neighborhood in western Wayne county is 46 degrees. The 7-day average is 45.7 degrees. YES! I’ve hit it. My grass is done growing.

Falling leaves

If that soil temp is a little too scientific and you’re more into a visual sign -- look no further than falling leaves.

According to HGTV, typically by the time trees have lost half of their leaves, grass growth should really start to slow. We’re also pretty much there, right?

The frost

If you’d also like to feel it out, step side. Are you seeing your breath? HGTV experts say a few hard frosts will send your grass into the dormant phase. And, a pro tip: Never mow your grass when the frost is on it.

According to Peppers Home and Garden, mowing frosty grass can cause some serious damage. It can destroy grass blades and even impact the roots. Most lawn care pros will tell you to stay off of your frozen lawn all together. Simply walking on it can damage or kill it. Oops. Guilty.

Lawn length

So, if you’re checking off that list of reasons why you might not want to cut the lawn anymore, you might still be like me...It’s been a few weeks and it’s a little too long. So, should you go ahead and mow one last time anyways? Maybe...maybe not. Lush Lawn and Davey suggest cutting grass to about 2 to 2 1/2 inches in length. According to HGTV, if your grass is too long, it can be more susceptible to disease like snow mold (huh?!), which can kill your grass. In case you’re wondering, snow mold is a cold-weather fungus that primarily affects cool-season grasses, found after spring snowmelt.

While we’re skipping winter here and talking about snow melt, another great benefit of shorter grass is that it will green up faster in the spring.

If you’re looking for the right lengths for each season, Davey has put together a solid guide. Check it out here.

Decision made

So, sadly, I think I’ve got one more mow left because I let mine get a little too long. But, if you’ve cut your lawn recently and it’s a good length (2 to 2 1/2 inches), you can be done! Now, get those shovels and/or snow blowers out. We’ll be using those soon enough.