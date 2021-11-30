🔒 Help us build our next bracket: Share your favorite holiday songs

It’s that time of year! The holiday season is upon us.

And that means we’re dusting off those old Christmas albums and tuning up the Mariah Carey while wearing a Santa hat and drinking hot cocoa.

If you didn’t know, we love hosting bracket challenges on ClickOnDetroit. Just this year, we’ve decided on the best horror movie, the best Tigers moment, the best song that mentioned Michigan, the best cider mill donut and more. This time around -- it’s holiday songs.

But instead of me just spending an entire day listening to holiday songs, ranking them, and then deciding which ones are good enough (wow, I get paid to do this?), we thought we’d ask you -- our loyal WDIV Insiders -- for help.

So please, help us build the perfect holiday song bracket. Fill out the quick survey below. The bracket will launch on Dec. 13, and you’ll be the ones that decide which songs are included. It’ll be made up of 32 songs, so don’t be shy!

Fill out the holiday song survey below: