Tasty Tuesday: The Yard at Corktown

A combination of food and fun, The Yard at Corktown is an interactive activity space with axe throwing, 500 board games, pinball, and shuffleboard. Open tomorrow at five p.m. The Yard at Corktown is closed today, but free chips and queso will be free for Wednesday and Thursday for anyone who orders three tacos and mention "Tasty Tuesday." It is located on Michigan Avenue between Trumbull and the Lodge in Detroit's Corktown.

DETROIT, Mich. – DETROIT - Thrill-seekers who wanted to attend The Yard at Corktown had to leave the city and travel to Ferndale and or Clinton Township in search of food and adventure.

But thanks to Detroit Axe, a once-empty warehouse now holds the city’s newest attraction.

The Yard at Corktown is a multipurpose establishment (on Michigan Avenue between Trumbull and the Lodge) inside a spatial facility that holds axe throwing, 500 board games, pinball, shuffleboard.

“We have 9,000 square feet of outdoor space,” said Geoff Kretchmer, a partner at Detroit Axe.

“We got cornhole, we got firepits, and we got this really cool where you throw an ice shot glass at a bell, huge outdoor seating with some redesign plans for the spring, and we got a really nice tequila and whiskey collection.”

Ad

Kretcher says the establishment is lucky to have paired with Ruckus Taco co. partner Jeremy Kalamus whose taco establishment has a rich history, a considerable following, which always brings the ruckus, especially when it comes to food.

“Right now, I am cooking some carne asada,” said Kalamaus. “Other than our tacos, the most popular item that we make is our loaded fries which is loaded with whatever protein you choose. My favorite is chorizo topped with our house-made queso topped with cilantro, pickled chilies with a little bit of cheddar cheese on top of that as well.”

The restaurant portion of the attraction sizzles from inside an airstream which amazes those in attendance.

“People walk in here, and they immediately take out their phones because it is so many Instagram-able moments,” said Kretcher.

“Whether that’s at the axe lanes or the board games, our throne or our outdoor section, the light bright wall, airstream trailer, or the Good Humer truck.”

Ad

The Yard at Corktown is closed today, but the company has a deal for Wednesday and Thursday.

For those enthused for food and excitement, if you order three tacos and mention “Tasty Tuesday,” you’ll receive free chips and queso.

Learn more about the place in the video above.

More: Tasty Tuesday page