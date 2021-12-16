5 popular decor trends for 2021 holiday season

Each holiday season tends to produce different fads -- ones that sometimes make people say, “Why in the world was that so popular?”

This year seems to be no different, with new trends more coveted by those wanting to get into the holiday spirit through decorating.

Here are five popular trends in holiday decor for 2021.

Neon colors

Instead of traditional red and green, many are favoring bright neon colors when looking for signs, crafts, dinnerware or stockings, according to Etsy.

The red and green combo is still popular, but having those colors in neon seems to be an extra step up people are taking.

Checkerboard

This is more than just a flag at the end of an auto race or the design of a chessboard.

Checkerboard has become a sought-after design for items such as wrapping paper, blankets, artwork or other crafts, according to Etsy.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms might be a source of power in the Super Mario games -- and a popular pizza topping, but they are also serving another purpose this holiday season.

Somehow, mushrooms have become a popular decor item.

Whether it’s on ornaments, cookware, crafts or other decorations, Etsy said that searches for mushroom decor are up 366% on its site.

Non-electronic items

This has a lot to do with activities and not necessarily decor, but there are still elements of style that people want in the name of getting away from electronics for a bit, according to Etsy.

Whether it’s chess or checkerboards that fit well in a living room, blankets that are warm and stylish or do-it-yourself-kits, many people are choosing to get away from screen time for the holidays.

Fuzzy items

Finally, soft and comfortable, having fuzzy or furry blankets, pillows, crafts, wreaths, trees or ornaments is a must for many people this holiday season, according to PureWow.

Have you been shopping for any of the decorative items above? Let us know in the comments below.