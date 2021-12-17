Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Detroit

Need a place to ring in the New Year? Celebrate 2022 in style at these hot spots.

DETROIT – Resolution Ball (The Masonic Temple), December 31 : Celebrate the New Year inside the historic Masonic for an unforgettable extravaganza. Champagne awaits upon arrival with live DJs, stilt walkers and dancers. Countdown to 2022 with a balloon drop and confetti storm. 21 and over with VIP options. Packages and info here.

NYE Kids Countdown (Beacon Park), December 31 from 1 to 5pm: Get all of the thrill of New Years with a party set early for the kids. There will be free photo booths, take home NYE-themed arts and crafts, games, live entertainment and food trucks all inside the heated winter lodge. The countdown to “midnight” will be an explosive one with confetti cannons. The event is free and open to all ages. More info here.

Gatsby’s House (Renaissance Center), December 31: Ring in 2022 like you’re in the Roaring 20′s. Dress to impress and indulge in a 4-hour prepaid bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, party favors and a mega-sized countdown. Detroit’s best DJ’s will be spinning to the best hip hop, reggaeton and top 40. Hotel packages available. 21 and over. Packages and more info here.

Countdown to 2022 (Huntington Place/TCF Center), December 31: Celebrate all night with riverfront views and dazzling LED displays. Over a dozen DJs will keep the party going including the official DJs for the Detroit Red Wings and the Pistons. Once the clock strikes 12, you’ll be surrounded by confetti blasts and Detroit’s largest balloon drop. A late night buffet will keep the evening’s libations at bay. 21 and over. More info and tickets here.

EVE 2022 (The Majestic), December 31: Three venues become the ultimate mega venue for one epic night of letting loose. There will be over a dozen DJs throughout the Majestic Theater and the Magic Stick, as well as bowling at the Garden. A midnight blowout will bring in the new year with a balloon drop and confetti. VIP and hotel/shuttle packages available. 21 and over. Ticket options and info here.

NYE at The Mansion (The Detroit Club), December 31: Explore 5 floors of the historic Detroit Club mansion themed to “A Great Gatsby-Style Gala.” Enjoy a full bar, food tastings and late night buffet, a live band, DJ, a gaming room, cigars and more. Overnight suites are available. 21 and over. More info and tickets here.