Pins: Submit your photos, videos of Michigan snow storm ❄️

Jimmy Mundell, right, and Abbey Eilermann build a snowman in the sunken gardens along Speer Boulevard as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The new year is kicking off in good old-fashioned Michigan style: with a winter storm.

Southeast Michigan is expected to receive 3-6 inches of snow between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, bringing the region its first substantial snowfall so far this season -- and we want to see what it looks like in your area!

Please take a moment to share your Michigan snow photos and videos right here. 📸

(We may even feature them on Local 4 News!)

tcluney62 Shot this video on Christmas Eve. The slow motion makes the snow tolerable. 0 s

Southeast Michigan is under a winter weather advisory from 7 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday due to the storm.

Ad

Full forecast: Metro Detroit weather: Steady snowfall starts Saturday afternoon

View live radar:

🌟 Become an Insider 🌟

Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage.

Ad

Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!