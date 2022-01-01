Pins: Submit your photos, videos of Michigan snow storm ❄️

The new year is kicking off in good old-fashioned Michigan style: with a winter storm.
Southeast Michigan is expected to receive 3-6 inches of snow between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, bringing the region its first substantial snowfall so far this season -- and we want to see what it looks like in your area!
Please take a moment to share your Michigan snow photos and videos right here. 📸
(We may even feature them on Local 4 News!)
tcluney62
Shot this video on Christmas Eve. The slow motion makes the snow tolerable.
Southeast Michigan is under a winter weather advisory from 7 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday due to the storm.
Full forecast: Metro Detroit weather: Steady snowfall starts Saturday afternoon
View live radar:
