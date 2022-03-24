49º

LIVE

Features

WATCH: These live beach cameras will make you feel like you’re on vacation

Dawn Jorgenson, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Tags: Travel, Beaches, Vacation, Live Cameras
Beaches. (Photo by Vincent Gerbouin from Pexels.)

It doesn’t really matter what time of year it is, there’s almost always a beach calling my name somewhere.

Unfortunately, for those of us who can’t live and work where there are beautiful beaches, we must settle for vacations and getaways to scratch our itch.

In the meantime, did you know there are live cams all over the world, just for viewing stunningly gorgeous beaches?

All. Over. The. World.

Scroll below and get a glimpse of the beaches of Bali or Hawaii or Italy. They’re all amazing.

Warning: You’ll likely want to book a vacation after seeing these views. 🏝☀️

British Virgin Islands

Jimbaran Beach, Bali

Maui, Hawaii

Cape Town, South Africa

Puerto del Carmen, Canary Islands, Spain

Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy

St. John in the US Virgin Islands

Graham Media Group 2022

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Dawn is a Digital Content Editor who has been with Graham Media Group since April 2013. She graduated from Texas State University with a degree in electronic media.

email