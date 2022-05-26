Brag Book: Amanda Murshak

This week, we’re switching things up and bragging about Amanda Murshak: A 10th grade Language Arts teacher at Annapolis High School who is known for continually expanding her knowledge and developing a curriculum focused on fostering and empowering student voices. She’s known as a champion of equity, diversity and inclusion.
Rhonda Walker has been helping Detroiters get motivated and ready for the day for the past 22 years. A confessed morning person, this award winning talented and versatile journalist starts her day at 2:00 am to co-anchor the weekday morning newscast at WDIV-Local 4 News. A position she’s held since 2003.