Adoptable dogs in Metro Detroit and the organizations that make it happen

Oakland County Animal Shelter recently held an adoption special where adoption fees were significantly reduced in order to help with the overcrowding in the shelter. A shelter that usually houses 100 dogs, was holding over 166 dogs before this adoption special in early June. Below I have compiled a list of a few adoptable dogs (randomly picked to be featured) from different establishments around Metro Detroit as well as some information about each location.

A non-profit organization in Dearborn dedicated to the rescue, protection, and adoption of companion animals in need. Most of their adoptable dogs can be found in their new MaryAnn Wright Animal Adoption and Education Center in Dearborn. After filling out their Adoption Questionnaire, an Adoption Specialist will call and go over the application with you. If approved, you will go meet the pup, and if all goes well the adoption can then be finalized. You can find many sweet faces on their site, from puppies to adults, designer breeds, and mixed breeds, there is something for you. Here are some of the dogs currently available at Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit:

Wyatt

Male, 5 years 3 months, Mixed Breed, 86 lbs (Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit)

Petunia

Female, 3 years 2 months, mixed breed, 51 lbs (Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit)

Ms. Brownie

Female, 9 years 1 month, mixed breed, 59 lbs (Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit)

Sable

Female, 3 years 5 months, mixed breed, 54 lbs (Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit)

Hermie

Female, 3 years 6 months, mixed breed, 55 lbs (Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit)

Detroit Dog Rescue was founded in 2011 after Detroit refused to allow access to a network television series that would have documented the lives of stray dogs trying to survive in an abandoned urban environment. This nonprofit organization focuses on raising awareness of the mounting homeless and stray dog epidemic in Detroit, along with advocating for humane rescue alternatives such as no-kill sheltering, foster care, and adoptions. Detroit Dog Rescue helps between 80 to 120 dogs at any given time. Following a thorough application and interview process, you could be the forever home to any of these cuties. Here are some of the dogs currently available for adoption at Detroit Dog Rescue:

Vibes

Male, 55 lbs, Est. DOB: 2021 (Detroit Dog Rescue)

Sandy

Female, Estimated DOB: 2018, German Shepherd, 80 lbs (Detroit Dog Rescue)

Jack

Male, Estimated DOB: 2019, Pit mix, 65 lbs (Stephanie Rhoades Hume)

Velvet

Female, Estimated DOB: 2020, Pit mix, 38 lbs (Detroit Dog Rescue)

Koko

Female, Estimated DOB: 2019, Dogo Argentino, 85 lbs (Stephanie Rhoades Hume)

An establishment that provides housing and medical care to more than 4,000 animals. It has the best save rate in Michigan among public open-admission shelters whose intakes match their numbers. This shelter is also responsible for complete animal control services in 45 Oakland County communities. They strive to improve the center’s save and adoption rates by educating the citizens of Oakland County and partnering with local rescues to help place more animals into loving homes. Here are some of the dogs currently listed on their adoptable page:

Vinny

Male, 5 years 6 months, labrador retriever (Oakland County Animal Shelter)

Brunswick

Male, 3 years, english bulldog mix, 68.5 lbs (Oakland County Animal Shelter)

Edison

Male, 1 year 2 months, boxer and shar-pei mix, 67 lbs (Oakland County Animal Shelter)

Flynn

Male, 3 years 4 months, pharaoh hound mix, 50 lbs (Oakland County Animal Shelter)

Maddox