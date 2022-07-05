76º

Tasty Tuesday: Smoke Ring BBQ

Brandon Roux, Meteorologist

On this Tasty Tuesday, we're testing out some savory goodness from Smoke Ring BBQ: A barbecue food truck that specializes in smoking meats and the perfect sides and sauces.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Smoke Ring BBQ is is a food truck that services the Metro Detroit area.

The food truck is offering a free side with your purchase when you mention Tasty Tuesday. The truck will be located in the Spirit of Detroit Plaza on Tuesday, July 5.

Visit the food truck’s website right here for the latest information and locations.

