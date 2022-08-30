Reserve your Insider spot at the Romeo Peach Festival 🍑

Hey, Insiders! We’ve got something very peachy to tell you about.

The Romeo Peach Festival is this weekend and Insiders can enjoy an exclusive VIPeach Hour experience for just $25 per person. Here’s what it includes:

Admission to the festival ($5)

Reserved VIPeach area

Complimentary food samples, including sushi from Papa Joe’s, pizza, BBQ, and more snacks.

Complimentary wine pours from Coppola Wines

Half-off rides wristband voucher

Local 4 swag

Live music and entertainment

Parking

Meet and greet with Local 4′s Karen Drew

That’s a $150 per person value for just $25 -- and it’s only for WDIV Insiders. We only have 50 spots available, so don’t wait too long.

The VIPeach Hour is Saturday, Sept. 3, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Romeo Lions Clubhouse in Romeo.

All you have to do is click link below to secure your VIPeach Hour spot and your Saturday plans will be ready to go. You must be a WDIV Insider to qualify.

The Romeo Peach Festival runs from Thursday, Sept. 1 to Monday, Labor Day, Sept. 5. It’s the 91st anniversary of the beloved event. Click here to learn more about the festival and full schedule of events.