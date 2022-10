A parking spot reserved for electric vehicles is seen in the parking lot of a metro station in Norwalk, Calif., Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Are you looking for -- or planning on looking for -- an electric vehicle in the near future?

Or maybe you’ve decided you’re not getting one any time soon. Or maybe you already have one!

Either way -- we want to hear from you! Take our electric vehicle survey below and help us build our news coverage around this topic.

Take our EV survey below (not loading? click here):