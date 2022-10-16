Behind the scenes at Eloise Asylum haunted attraction in Wayne County

If you’re looking for a good time and good scare you can head to Westland. The Eloise Asylum is open for its second Halloween season.

WESTLAND, Mich. – If you’re looking for a good time and a good scare, you can head to Westland. The Eloise Asylum is open for its second Halloween season.

The 30,000 acres of horror includes two haunted attractions featuring actors and moving picture technology and 3-D projection mapping, which are also found at amusement parks like Universal Studios.

New this year is Escape the Asylum. Similar to an escape room, players have 60 minutes to escape a live-action multi-room adventure before becoming the next victim of the abandoned asylum.

Eloise Asylum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 10:30 p.m.

A combo ticket for both haunted attractions is $42.

VIP tickets are $67 and get you front line access to each haunted attraction.

Parking is $5.

Eloise Asylum also offers history tours and paranormal investigations.