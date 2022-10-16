54º

Local News

Behind the scenes at Eloise Asylum haunted attraction in Wayne County

Megan Woods, Reporter

Tags: Westland, Wayne County, Eloise Asylum, Halloween, Local
If you’re looking for a good time and good scare you can head to Westland. The Eloise Asylum is open for its second Halloween season.

WESTLAND, Mich. – If you’re looking for a good time and a good scare, you can head to Westland. The Eloise Asylum is open for its second Halloween season.

The 30,000 acres of horror includes two haunted attractions featuring actors and moving picture technology and 3-D projection mapping, which are also found at amusement parks like Universal Studios.

New this year is Escape the Asylum. Similar to an escape room, players have 60 minutes to escape a live-action multi-room adventure before becoming the next victim of the abandoned asylum.

Eloise Asylum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 10:30 p.m.

A combo ticket for both haunted attractions is $42.

VIP tickets are $67 and get you front line access to each haunted attraction.

Parking is $5.

Eloise Asylum also offers history tours and paranormal investigations.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter