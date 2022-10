It's National Pizza Month, and we're trying out some local favorites for Tasty Tuesday. This week, we're checking in at Saucy's in Grosse Pointe Woods.

Brandon Roux's full Tasty Tuesday feature

Tasty Tuesday deal

Saucy’s is located on Mack Avenue in Grosse Pointe Woods. They open at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The restaurant is offering 20% off your entire order for the day when you mention Tasty Tuesday.

Visit the restaurant’s website here.

