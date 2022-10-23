Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already

Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?

First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh.

In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.

When the founding fathers of Grosse Pointe were hanging out, what happened? After too many martinis did one of them say hey—I’m gonna start my own Grosse Pointe and call it the Woods. Forget you buffoons I want my own hamlet. And then one of the other guys at the country club that day was like, listen Henry—you do that and I’m gonna do MY own municipality and called it the Park. And then the commodore, who happened to be walking by and heard the brouhaha, stepped in and said all of you are traitors to the good name of Grosse Pointe! Now if you will excuse me I have to go board my yacht and motor to my new residence, which as of this moment I am calling the Shores.

And after the commodore left the club in a huff, the groundskeeper stepped into the fray and yelled to the assembled gentlemen, you are all grandiose fools. I quit. And if you need me I’ll be tending the Farms, which I am founding post haste.

And that my friends, is factual history.

Now that it’s 2022 we need to unify the Pointes under a new name. No not Snobville or Old Money Town. Who said that? That would make no one happy. I’m voting for East Detroit. Journey might reunite just to sing its praises.

“Just a GP boy, born and raised in East De-troit.”

I like it. Let’s do this.

