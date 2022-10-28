Jason Carr: Why Friday is definitely the best day of the week

I’ve come here, ye faithful, to sing the praises of Friday.

Now I know for some of you Sunday is the day to praise. Literally. Plus there’s football after services and brunch. It’s like all three American religions all on the same day. I get that.

Romantics might argue Saturday is best because that’s date night. Or at the very least, the weekend isn’t over yet. Saturday is like a Stuckey’s on the interstate during a road trip. You’re almost there and you also might get a pecan log.

Not to mention Saturday possibly means Netflix and chill after date night.

But, I say. Friday is it.

Friday is casual at work. There’s pizza to be had for dinner. New movies typically come out on Friday.

The day crackles and bubbles with promise.

Friday is when the eagle flies (code for, you got paid). It’s when you hit the club and shake your moneymaker. Maybe you meet someone for Saturday date night.

Friday means an American Legion, Eagles or VFW is hosting a fish fry with cheap beer.

Friday is high school pep rallies and, again, football. Friday Night Lights.

Friday isn’t Monday (blechhh). It’s the anti-Monday. It’s like Friday is Batman and Monday is the Joker. Thursday it should be noted is Catwoman. Not Friday but still pretty meow. And after the 48 hour rule if you meet Catwoman on Thursday you might see her Saturday night. Purrrrr.

Anyway…

Friday has awesome songs about Friday. Thank God It’s Friday, Just Got Paid, Livin’ it Up, and Friday are all awesome. Even Rebecca Black is catchy. And really the only time you want to hear Loverboy singing Workin’ For The Weekend is Friday during your commute home.

Remember when you were a kid and Halloween would fall on a Friday? Nothing better. You wore your costume to school and would segue into trick or treating. No need to change. Plus, you could stay up late sorting your candy haul on the family room shag carpet while HBO or the CBS Late Movie plays Exorcist or Halloween in the background.

October of 1980 my 10th birthday and Halloween both fell on Friday. That was a double jackpot. My birthday is the 3rd, by the way. Put it in your iPhone calendar for 2023. I’m easy to shop for.

Friday just hits different.

It’s like, I’ve done the work. I showed up five days and made both my employer and me some loot. I tore my hair out on my freeway commute surrounded by miscreants and mouth-breathers, twice a day. I got stuck talking to Brad from accounting who is a close talker. Three times. After he ate garlic bread.

And now?

Now it’s Friday evening. There will be no Saturday chores or Sunday obligations. Friday is for fun. Friday is for Pizza Hut supreme pan pizza in the dining room, seeing Alien on its opening night in theaters, and playing Atari until 1am.

As you read this on this particular Friday, make today and tonight count. You won’t have another Friday for seven days. And you only get about 4,000 of them in your lifetime, if you are lucky.

As for Tuesday and Wednesday well those are the Penguin and the Riddler.

