Jason Carr: What it means to be ‘drafting’ in a relationship

Bill Burr, definitely one of the funniest people alive, has a bit in which he says in any relationship someone is always drafting behind the other person.

Drafting, if you don’t know, is almost exclusively a racing term that describes or defines one car being behind the lead car and enjoying the lack of headwind, or resistance. At a certain point the car behind has enough non-resistance that it can sort of sling-shot around the lead car in a burst of speed and then take over first place. Not sure of the physics but it works.

In Burr’s version one person in a couple is almost always drafting—but never passing—the other person.

And he is dead to rights, spitting truth.

I know this because I shirk my share of the dishes knowing full well my wife will come home and load the dishwasher. I’m known, meanwhile, as the pre-soaker-in-chief. This phrase is not remotely true and has not ever been spoken in our household. But in theory or at least in partial practice it’s absolutely true. I rinse the dishes. I put them in the sink to soak. I don’t trust the dishwasher Cascade.

But really I trust the Cascade but it feels like the spaghetti-stained plates need a soak. Really.

In Bill Burr’s bit, he acts out the significant other who leaves the dishes and then reacts with mock outrage when the lead person starts, you know, actually washing the dishes. The drafter says, I was going to get to those! After a soak! I swear!

I freely admit I draft behind my wife on dishes. Not out of sexism or laziness, but out of appreciation of racing culture. Plus she’s good at leading the race. I don’t want to overtake her before the checkered flag!

And ok maybe I just don’t want to do the dishes. Especially not that one plate that’s been in my kid’s room since Tuesday. Yuck.

So do yourself a favor. Look up Bill Burr One Person Is Always Drafting Behind The Other One. He’s right.

You will laugh. It’s hilariously true. And my wife suggested this topic. Just so you know.

