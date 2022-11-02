🔒 Evrod Cassimy: My top 4 memories in Detroit

After nine years, I have had so many amazing memories of Detroit... almost too many to count! Here are my top four favorite memories of this great city in no particular order:

The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater: My memories here began when it was known as Chene Park. If you know me, you know I love music and I live here at the Aretha during the summer months. This is one of my FAVORITE places to see a concert... and I’ve seen everyone here! Fantasia, TLC, Anthony Hamilton, Kem, SWV, Next, Patti LaBelle, Tamar Braxton, Kanye West’s Sunday Service, Xscape, Tank, Tamia, India Arie and, of course, The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, herself. Oh, and I’ve performed here too! There’s something about this outdoor covered venue on the water that just makes enjoying a live concert here magical. That and the blue drink (IYKYK). I’ve made some lifelong friends here, too, so this place will always be special to me.

The Detroit Riverfront: This was my introduction to Detroit. I sat here having lunch during my first visit with my then soon-to-be boss and said, “Wow! Your city has a river running right through downtown too, huh?” It reminded me of Chicago in a sense. My boss said, nope, that other downtown is actually Canada. Fun fact…I didn’t believe her! I thought she was joking at first! Since then, my family and I have visited the riverfront for everything: events, fun afternoon walks, the carousel, the VIEWS! It’s a great place to take the family.

DETROIT-STYLE PIZZA: Being from Chicago, I always thought Chicago-style pizza was the best (I won’t comment on whether or not I still believe that). However, when I first tried Detroit-style pizza… bay-BEE… my life was CHANGED. Between Jets, Buddy’s, Michigan & Trumbull, Grandma Bobs and more, I can proudly say I don’t think there’s a week that’s gone by where I haven’t had Detroit -style pizza. It’s that good! Thankfully, there’s a Detroit-style pizza place near my new place in Chicago!

Motown Museum: It was years of me living here in Detroit before I finally made it into this place. I don’t think many Detroiters realize what a true gem this is right in the heart of the city. This is the birthplace of MOTOWN!! I’ve become so close with the people there and have hosted so many events for them, I consider them a part of my family. The Motown Museum was a life-changing experience for me. I was invited to their 60th anniversary. I have always wanted to meet Berry Gordy and was seated just down the way from him and was too nervous to introduce myself and say hello. I fanned out from afar but hopefully will meet him one day... right, Robin?

Cass Tech High School: I know I said four memories but who’s counting right? I’m BIG on education. If you know me, you know that. I remember walking into this school for the first time and being in awe of the excellence that exudes from the building. Since then I’ve been a champion for this school and it’s students raising nearly $100,000 over the years through my music to benefit the school’s fine arts department.

What are some of your favorite Detroit memories? I’d love to hear from you!

Don’t miss Evrod’s final newscast on Local 4 News this Friday morning.