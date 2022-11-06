Jason Carr: What’s your best ‘work smarter, not harder’ life hack? Here’s one I just learned

Recently as I was scrolling Instagram Reels. Or as I call it, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and twice on Sunday…I came across one of those motivational bits. Stop me if you have seen this one.

Here was a TED talk kind of chap, likely millennial, speaking directly into the camera about how he became a success. What followed was a humblebrag story about his days as a waiter. And, gotta admit: pretty, pretty, pretty good.

TL;DR (for the older folks, that stands for Too Long Didn’t Read aka Cliffs Notes), it went something like this, according to him…

When I was a waiter I was a huge profit maker for my restaurant. The way that I did this was by pre-selling desserts as a meal course that was, of course, part of the beginning of ordering—when the whole table that’s just been sat in my section was starving. I didn’t wait until they were full to bring out the dessert cart at the end and dreading the check. I pre-sold them on it like it was an appetizer but really a sweet appetizer that’s the final part of the meal.

The guy, who was very convincing of his current status as a master of the universe without providing much detail, nevertheless made a helluva lot of sense.

His message: work smarter not harder. At least, that was my takeaway. I scroll Reels like I’m eating Crème Brulee.

What is your work smarter, not harder, hack? Let me know in the comments.

