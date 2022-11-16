39º

Features

How to unlock ‘Choose Your View’ mode for America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White

Joining WDIV Insider is free and unlocks big perks

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Thanksgiving, Parade, Insider, Parade Cams, Detroit Events, Detroit
DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: General view on Woodward Ave during the 90th Annual America's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2016 in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Paul Warner/Getty Images) (Paul Warner, 2016 Paul Warner)

We’ve got something special for WDIV Insiders in the 2022 America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White in Detroit!

During the parade broadcast on Local 4, which begins at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, we’ll be offering a “choose your view” experience, featuring several different angles of the parade, including our main broadcast.

The camera views are exclusive to WDIV Insiders. If you’re already an Insider, you just need to be logged into your account, and you’re good to go! If you would like to sign up, it’s totally free -- just click the link below and follow the prompts.

🌟 Click here to access the Insider Parade Cams page 🌟

America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White will be live again this year from Woodward Avenue in Detroit.

  • 6-8 a.m. -- Local 4 News Special Thanksgiving Edition
  • 8-9 a.m. -- Local 4 News America’s Thanksgiving Parade Preview
  • 9 a.m.-12 p.m. -- America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White

