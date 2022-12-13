31º

Tasty Tuesday: K-Block’s Fire Pit BBQ

Brandon Roux, Meteorologist

WASHINGTON, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re slowing things down with the slow-smoked, Memphis-style pit barbecue at K-Block’s Fire Pit BBQ in Macomb County.

Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

K-Block’s Fire Pit BBQ is located at 31 Mile Road and Van Dyke in Washington. They’re open from noon-9 p.m. Wednesday through Monday, except Sunday, when they close at 8 p.m.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: 10% off of your order from Dec. 14-23 when you mention Tasty Tuesday.

Visit the restaurant’s website here for more information.

