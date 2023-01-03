Tasty Tuesday: Savvy Sliders

DETROIT – For Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Savvy Sliders: a delicious chain cropping up across Southeast Michigan. They’re serving up the perfect sliders with all different types of meat.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Savvy Sliders has locations in Detroit and across Metro Detroit. The hours vary slightly per location. The Detroit location, found on Woodward Avenue in Midtown, opens at 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: Get a free custard shake with your purchase when you mention Tasty Tuesday.

Learn more about the restaurant on their website here.

