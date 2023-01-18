Watch: Destination Downriver -- a look at the push to reinvent the region

Join Local 4′s Christy McDonald for an extended look at how Wayne County’s Downriver region is going through a big makeover -- and what it could mean for the future of the community.

“Downriver has many hidden gems, and I’m so glad to see you shine a light on the best of this region!” -Michelle

Thanks for all the emails and social media posts listing all your loves and gems across Downriver. I’ve loved reading through them all. We all connect to our hometowns so much and it’s pretty cool to see the pride and exchange of ideas about places that make us uniquely Michiganders!

So here’s our viewer curated list of Downriver gems – enjoy! CM

Recreation:

Elizabeth Park – Trenton

Favorite access for kayaking - Gibraltar

Highlands Golf Course – Riverview

Huron River Water Trail – Flat Rock

Iron Belle Trail – Flat Rock

Heritage Park – Taylor

Lincoln Park:

La Finca

Riverview:

Serendipity Cakery & Ice Cream

Ecorse:

Auburn Café

River Rouge:

Sugarr Donuts

Melvindale:

Sabina’s Polish Restaurant

Jack’s Italian Bakery

Trenton

Mom’s Restaurant

Promenade Artisan

Sibley Gardens Restaurant

Truago

Open Book Theatre

Brownstown:

Arnolds Diner

Grosse Isle:

Lloyds

Brownstown:

Baldo’s Italian Restaurant

Southgate:

Xtra Crafty crafting studio

Rhapsody Hungarian restaurant

Flat Rock:

Atwater Street Tacos

The Roc Restaurant

Old Town Bar

S & J’s Cupcakery

Michaels on the River

Kate’s Kitchen

Pipers

Taylor:

Taylor Dance and Ballet Americana

Woodhaven:

Rev’d Up Fun

Wyandotte: