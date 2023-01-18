44º

Watch: Destination Downriver -- a look at the push to reinvent the region

Christy McDonald, Anchor/Reporter

Join Local 4′s Christy McDonald for an extended look at how Wayne County’s Downriver region is going through a big makeover -- and what it could mean for the future of the community.

Watch the special in the video player above.

“Downriver has many hidden gems, and I’m so glad to see you shine a light on the best of this region!” -Michelle

Thanks for all the emails and social media posts listing all your loves and gems across Downriver. I’ve loved reading through them all. We all connect to our hometowns so much and it’s pretty cool to see the pride and exchange of ideas about places that make us uniquely Michiganders!

So here’s our viewer curated list of Downriver gems – enjoy! CM

Recreation:

  • Elizabeth Park – Trenton
  • Favorite access for kayaking - Gibraltar
  • Highlands Golf Course – Riverview
  • Huron River Water Trail – Flat Rock
  • Iron Belle Trail – Flat Rock
  • Heritage Park – Taylor

Lincoln Park:

  • La Finca

Riverview:

  • Serendipity Cakery & Ice Cream

Ecorse:

  • Auburn Café

River Rouge:

  • Sugarr Donuts

Melvindale:

  • Sabina’s Polish Restaurant
  • Jack’s Italian Bakery

Trenton

  • Mom’s Restaurant
  • Promenade Artisan
  • Sibley Gardens Restaurant
  • Truago
  • Open Book Theatre

Brownstown:

  • Arnolds Diner

Grosse Isle:

  • Lloyds

Brownstown:

  • Baldo’s Italian Restaurant

Southgate:

  • Xtra Crafty crafting studio
  • Rhapsody Hungarian restaurant

Flat Rock:

  • Atwater Street Tacos
  • The Roc Restaurant
  • Old Town Bar
  • S & J’s Cupcakery
  • Michaels on the River
  • Kate’s Kitchen
  • Pipers

Taylor:

  • Taylor Dance and Ballet Americana

Woodhaven:

  • Rev’d Up Fun

Wyandotte:

  • Iron Gate
  • The Vault
  • RP McMurphys
  • The Waterfront
  • River’s Edge Gallery
  • Downriver Council for the Art

