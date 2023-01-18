Watch: Destination Downriver -- a look at the push to reinvent the region

Join Local 4′s Christy McDonald for an extended look at how Wayne County’s Downriver region is going through a big makeover -- and what it could mean for the future of the community.
Watch the special in the video player above.
“Downriver has many hidden gems, and I’m so glad to see you shine a light on the best of this region!” -Michelle
Thanks for all the emails and social media posts listing all your loves and gems across Downriver. I’ve loved reading through them all. We all connect to our hometowns so much and it’s pretty cool to see the pride and exchange of ideas about places that make us uniquely Michiganders!
So here’s our viewer curated list of Downriver gems – enjoy! CM
Recreation:
- Elizabeth Park – Trenton
- Favorite access for kayaking - Gibraltar
- Highlands Golf Course – Riverview
- Huron River Water Trail – Flat Rock
- Iron Belle Trail – Flat Rock
- Heritage Park – Taylor
Lincoln Park:
- La Finca
Riverview:
- Serendipity Cakery & Ice Cream
Ecorse:
- Auburn Café
River Rouge:
- Sugarr Donuts
Melvindale:
- Sabina’s Polish Restaurant
- Jack’s Italian Bakery
Trenton
- Mom’s Restaurant
- Promenade Artisan
- Sibley Gardens Restaurant
- Truago
- Open Book Theatre
Brownstown:
- Arnolds Diner
Grosse Isle:
- Lloyds
Brownstown:
- Baldo’s Italian Restaurant
Southgate:
- Xtra Crafty crafting studio
- Rhapsody Hungarian restaurant
Flat Rock:
- Atwater Street Tacos
- The Roc Restaurant
- Old Town Bar
- S & J’s Cupcakery
- Michaels on the River
- Kate’s Kitchen
- Pipers
Taylor:
- Taylor Dance and Ballet Americana
Woodhaven:
- Rev’d Up Fun
Wyandotte:
- Iron Gate
- The Vault
- RP McMurphys
- The Waterfront
- River’s Edge Gallery
- Downriver Council for the Art