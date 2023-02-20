Therapist Ronnie Hormel on mental health, processing traumatic events like mass shooting

In the wake of the tragedy at MSU many in our community are experiencing confusion and difficulty comprehending how this could happen, again, in our own backyard - especially after the tragedy at Oxford High School less than two years ago.

For me, the most difficult part of processing this level of nightmarish information is getting over the initial shock to just start talking about it.

To help us with possible ways to sort the complex range of emotions many of us are likely experiencing I enlisted friend of Local 4+ Live, therapist Ronnie Hormel, MA, LPC, NCC with Birmingham Maple Clinic in Troy.