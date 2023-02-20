Truth & Justice podcast host talks about show, Ed Ates case

One man on the westside of our state is changing the lives of people thousands of miles away. What started for me as a common lowkey weekend watching a crime docuseries quickly turned into a fascination with the incredible work being done by a Michigander on a mission.

I learned about Bob Ruff and his “Truth and Justice” podcast when his sleuthing was featured on an episode of “Web of Death” as part of the Ed Ates story, a man who his work helped get out of jail after serving 20 years for a crime he says he didn’t commit.

Here’s my conversation with Bob Ruff of Buchanan, Michigan where we learn more about his passion for doing the right thing even if it’s hard.